Noel First Friday To Showcase Barkin' Pig BBQ

Courtesy Photo The crew of Barkin' Pig BBQ will be on hand at the Noel First Friday on July 6. The event will feature good food, vendors, live music, a water slide and more. Activities will take place on Main Street in downtown Noel. Here, the crew is ready to serve up some good barbecue. Front, right, daughter Emily Franklin holds the Franklins' grandson, Oakley, while Emily's friend, Brooke Frazier, looks on. Right back, the Franklins' other daughter, Kylie Alwardt, poses in the window on the right, while co-owner Amy Franklin looks out the window on the left.