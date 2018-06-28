MCHS 16U Baseball Goes One And One In Doubleheader
Thursday, June 28, 2018
Ethan Francisco allowed two hits in five innings to give the McDonald County 16U baseball team a 3-2 win and a split of a doubleheader on June 21 in Monett.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.