McDonald County Takes Two from Seneca

Rick Peck/Special to McDonald County Press McDonald County catcher Joe Brown reaches in an attempt to tag a Seneca runner in the McDonald County 18U baseball team's 14-2 win over Seneca on June 19 in Seneca.

Kammeron Hopkins allowed two runs on five hits to lead the McDonald County 18U baseball team to a 14-2 win over Seneca on June 19 in Seneca.