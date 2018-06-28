McDonald County Takes Two from Seneca

By RICK PECK/Special to McDonald County Press

Thursday, June 28, 2018

Rick Peck/Special to McDonald County Press McDonald County catcher Joe Brown reaches in an attempt to tag a Seneca runner in the McDonald County 18U baseball team's 14-2 win over Seneca on June 19 in Seneca.
Kammeron Hopkins allowed two runs on five hits to lead the McDonald County 18U baseball team to a 14-2 win over Seneca on June 19 in Seneca.

