Fireworks Blast

A young mother stood with her 3-year-old son, watching her husband light bottle rockets in the driveway, about 30 feet away. Suddenly one of the bottles tipped over, and the rocket came screaming toward her little boy's face. At the last minute, the rocket veered slightly, missing the child, but hitting the mother in the knee. She was badly bruised and sore but felt very lucky her little boy hadn't been hit.

