Artist Started Career With a Nickel
Thursday, June 28, 2018
Linda Lindquist Baldwin of Joplin is a McDonald County native who makes sought-after collectibles. Her sculptures have been in museums, galleries and private collections around the world, and it all started with a nickel.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.