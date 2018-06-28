12 MCHS JROTC Cadets Attend Junior Cadet Leadership Challenge

Photo Submitted Triniti Torrez placed second in physical fitness while representing McDonald County High School JROTC at Junior Cadet Leadership Challenge at Missouri Military Academy in Mexico, Mo.

On June 2, McDonald County High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps conducted Junior Cadet Leadership Challenge at Missouri Military Academy in Mexico, Mo.

