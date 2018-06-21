'Rocky Celebration' To Boost Kids' Ball Program
EVENT ORGANIZERS ALSO HOPE TO UNIFY ROCKY COMFORT COMMUNITY
Thursday, June 21, 2018
Organizers are planning for the first-ever "Rocky Celebration" in July to benefit the ball program and to bring the Rocky Comfort community together for some fun.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.