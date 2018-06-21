Goodman School Officials Moving Ahead With Construction
Thursday, June 21, 2018
Construction on the new Goodman Elementary School will begin in mid-August, a school official said Tuesday.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.