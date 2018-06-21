Free Movie June 22
Thursday, June 21, 2018
The City of Anderson kicks off its seasonal Movies in the Park on Friday evening, June 22, with the showing of Peter Rabbit. According to IMDB.com, the movie is a feature adaptation of Beatrix Potter's classic tale of a rebellious rabbit trying to sneak into a farmer's vegetable garden.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.