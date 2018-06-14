Pointing The Finger Of Guilt

PHOTO SUBMITTED I was investigating a previous night's break-in of an elderly man's neighbor's house. At first, I thought that he, as the others on the block had done, would tell me that he knew nothing, and had seen nothing out of the ordinary. The mention that someone pried the window open with what was believed to be the use of a screwdriver set the wheels in motion. PHOTO SUBMITTED I was investigating a previous night's break-in of an elderly man's neighbor's house. At first, I thought that he, as the others on the block had done, would tell me that he knew nothing, and had seen nothing out of the ordinary. The mention that someone pried the window open with what was believed to be the use of a screwdriver set the wheels in motion.