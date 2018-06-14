Pointing The Finger Of Guilt

By Stan Fine Columnist

Thursday, June 14, 2018

PHOTO SUBMITTED I was investigating a previous night's break-in of an elderly man's neighbor's house. At first, I thought that he, as the others on the block had done, would tell me that he knew nothing, and had seen nothing out of the ordinary. The mention that someone pried the window open with what was believed to be the use of a screwdriver set the wheels in motion. PHOTO SUBMITTED I was investigating a previous night's break-in of an elderly man's neighbor's house. At first, I thought that he, as the others on the block had done, would tell me that he knew nothing, and had seen nothing out of the ordinary. The mention that someone pried the window open with what was believed to be the use of a screwdriver set the wheels in motion.
Zoom

I purposely haven't shared many stories about one part of my life. I don't really know why. I'm not ashamed of that portion of my existence. In fact, I wholeheartedly believe that I did some good things and made a difference in the lives of some. However, for 15 years I saw how terribly evil humans can be and how they can, at times, be so cruel to one another. I spent 15 years as a police officer working for a metropolitan police department in the state of Missouri, leaving there with the rank of detective lieutenant.

