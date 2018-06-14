Monett Answers
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Monett scored three runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth to pull out a 12-11 win over the McDonald County 16U baseball team to give Monett a sweep of a doubleheader played June 12 in Monett.
