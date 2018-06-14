McDonald County Employers In Immediate Need Of Qualified Workers

CROWDER’S NEW PROGRAM AT JANE CAMPUS WILL HELP TRAIN CANDIDATES

By Sally Carroll

Thursday, June 14, 2018

Courtesy photo A new construction-ready program will begin next week at Crowder College's Jane campus. The free program will teach participants construction skills, with emphasis on concrete and metal work. Employers such as Mid-Tec in Anderson are partnering with the program. Mid-Tec is one local company in need of qualified workers, according to Frank Neely, with the Workforce Investment Board.
McDonald County employers need good workers immediately, and a new program being launched next week at Crowder College's Jane Campus may just fit the bill for preparing qualified candidates.

