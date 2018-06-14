McDonald County Employers In Immediate Need Of Qualified Workers
CROWDER’S NEW PROGRAM AT JANE CAMPUS WILL HELP TRAIN CANDIDATES
Thursday, June 14, 2018
McDonald County employers need good workers immediately, and a new program being launched next week at Crowder College's Jane Campus may just fit the bill for preparing qualified candidates.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.