Ickes Taking Career To Next Level

ROCKY COMFORT NEIGHBOR TO PLAY AS WESLEYAN LADY EAGLE

By Sally Carroll

Thursday, June 14, 2018

Print item

Courtesy photo Coley Ickes (center) celebrates her signing ceremony at a special event in May at Crowder College. The point guard will join the Oklahoma Wesleyan University women's college basketball team. Ickes' family was on hand to cheer her on, including her dad, Darryl; her mom, Shelly; with Ickes' niece, Rilynn Crain; and her sister, Kirstie Crain.
Zoom

Courtesy photo Coley Ickes (center) celebrates her signing ceremony at a special event in May at Crowder College. The point guard will join the Oklahoma Wesleyan University women's college basketball team. Ickes' family was on hand to cheer her on, including her dad, Darryl; her mom, Shelly; with Ickes' niece, Rilynn Crain; and her sister, Kirstie Crain.

Point guard Coley Ickes makes sure her teammates know she supports them on and off the court.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.