Ickes Taking Career To Next Level

Courtesy photo Coley Ickes (center) celebrates her signing ceremony at a special event in May at Crowder College. The point guard will join the Oklahoma Wesleyan University women's college basketball team. Ickes' family was on hand to cheer her on, including her dad, Darryl; her mom, Shelly; with Ickes' niece, Rilynn Crain; and her sister, Kirstie Crain.