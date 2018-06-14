Ickes Taking Career To Next Level
ROCKY COMFORT NEIGHBOR TO PLAY AS WESLEYAN LADY EAGLE
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Point guard Coley Ickes makes sure her teammates know she supports them on and off the court.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.