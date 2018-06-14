Free Field Trip Offered To Local Youth By Young Outdoorsmen United

Kids, ages 7-15, may register to attend the Bass Pro Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium in Springfield on Tuesday, June 19. The field trip is hosted by Young Outdoorsmen United and includes a free combination pass to the wildlife galleries and aquarium, lunch and transportation.

