Free Field Trip Offered To Local Youth By Young Outdoorsmen United
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Kids, ages 7-15, may register to attend the Bass Pro Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium in Springfield on Tuesday, June 19. The field trip is hosted by Young Outdoorsmen United and includes a free combination pass to the wildlife galleries and aquarium, lunch and transportation.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.