Four-year-old learns art of giving

By Megan Davis McDonald County Press mdavis@nwadg.com

Thursday, June 14, 2018

COURTESY PHOTO/Four-year-old Zane Smythia, grandson of Frank and Carolyn Williams, hands out fresh roses to the women at the Noel Senior Center on Mother's Day. The Williams' brought Zane to the center to visit with the ladies and learn about the art of giving.
Zane Smythia is an unstoppable, smiling force on wheels. The four-year-old loves superheroes, playing outside and chocolate pudding. His mother, Twyla, says he's also known to be constantly showing off in his wheelchair.

