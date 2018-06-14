Crowder Offers Technical School Camp
Thursday, June 14, 2018
The Crowder College Technical Education Center (CTEC) is offering a career exploration camp as a summer option for students attending one of the area schools.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.