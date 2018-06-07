When Did We Change The Burden Of Proof?

I'm looking for some help from somewhere. Could someone answer for me when we changed the standard "innocent until proven guilty" to "guilty unless you can prove otherwise?" I think that this is a fair question because, somewhere along the line, the national liberal media and Congress has made this change; and I'd like to know when it happened.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.