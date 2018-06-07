Rough Week For U16 Baseball

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Sampson Boles gets thrown out while trying to steal second during McDonald County's 4-3 loss to Carl Junction.

The McDonald County 16U baseball team opened the Crowder College Showcase with an impressive 4-3 win on June 2 over the Arkansas Express (Jumper), but then suffered two blowout losses to the Arkansas Express (Rogers) and the Arkansas A's on June 3.