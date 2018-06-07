Riverbank Rehab Work Done On Elk

PROJECT BENEFITS WATER QUALITY ALONG THE ELK RIVER

By Flip Putthoff

Thursday, June 7, 2018

McDonald County Press/FLIP PUTTHOFF Steve Herrington with The Nature Conservancy talks about the Elk River stream bank restoration project completed one mile upstream from Noel, Mo., earlier this year. A bend in the river had severe erosion problems that polluted the stream with silt and caused property owners to lose chunks of land.
Fish, floaters and landowners all benefit from the new look of a sweeping bend on the Elk River, one of the Ozarks' most popular float streams.

