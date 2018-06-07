Gravette Dairy Farmers Host Southeastern Forage Specialists
Thursday, June 7, 2018
GRAVETTE -- Gravette dairy farmers recently hosted a group of forage specialists from the southeastern United States during their three-day visit to the University of Arkansas for a conference. About 40 of the agriculturists visited the Bill and Delia Haak Farm south of Gravette Tuesday, May 15. Visitors came from Auburn University, Louisiana State University, Mississippi State University, Texas A & M University, The Noble Foundation, University of Arkansas, University of Florida, University of Georgia, University of Missouri, University of Puerto Rico, University of Tennessee, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and USDA-NRCS.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.