Gravette Dairy Farmers Host Southeastern Forage Specialists

Westside Eagle Observer/SUSAN HOLLAND Gravette dairy farmer Bill Haak (right) welcomes visitors to his farm. A group of about 40 forage specialists from the southeastern United States toured his farm May 15 while in the area attending a conference at the University of Arkansas. Haak answered questions about his operation, which has recently been designated an Arkansas Discovery Farm. Water quality research is done on Discovery Farms.

GRAVETTE -- Gravette dairy farmers recently hosted a group of forage specialists from the southeastern United States during their three-day visit to the University of Arkansas for a conference. About 40 of the agriculturists visited the Bill and Delia Haak Farm south of Gravette Tuesday, May 15. Visitors came from Auburn University, Louisiana State University, Mississippi State University, Texas A & M University, The Noble Foundation, University of Arkansas, University of Florida, University of Georgia, University of Missouri, University of Puerto Rico, University of Tennessee, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and USDA-NRCS.