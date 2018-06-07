Girls Soccer Awards
Thursday, June 7, 2018
RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Members of the 2018 McDonald County High School girls' soccer team recently received awards at a banquet held at MCHS. From left to right: Kaycee Factor, Freshman of the Year and JV Most Valuable Player; Azlen Smith, Mustang Award; Nicole Salas, Most Improved; and Esmerelda Estrada, JV Defensive Player of the Year. Not present: Ava Smith, Offensive Player of the Year and Kaylee Eberley, Most Valuable Player.
