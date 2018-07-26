Tiff City Receives Volunteer Fire Assistance
Thursday, July 26, 2018
Tiff City Fire Department was awarded a Volunteer Fire Assistance grant through the Missouri Department of Conservation last week. The funds, totalling $1,199.40, were distributed to help increase the safety of volunteer firefighters and provide them with better firefighting equipment.
