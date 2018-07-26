Paul A State-Level Finalist For National Award

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Shelley Paul, a first-grade teacher at Anderson Elementary School, has been selected as a Missouri state-level finalist for this year’s Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

Shelley Paul, a first-grade teacher at Anderson Elementary School, has been selected as a Missouri state-level finalist for this year's Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching. She is one of three teachers of science selected to represent Missouri.