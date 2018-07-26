Lucas Oil Speedway's Night At The Races Benefits Ozarks Food Harvest
Thursday, July 26, 2018
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Lucas Oil Speedway and OnMedia/Dish/DirectTV are offering free admission to the races in Wheatland on Saturday, July 28, when race-goers donate four non-perishable food items for Ozarks Food Harvest.
