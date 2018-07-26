Lucas Oil Speedway's Night At The Races Benefits Ozarks Food Harvest

Courtesy photo Event attendees at last year's race night donated 7,813 pounds of food. Lucas Oil Speedway and OnMedia/Dish/DirectTV hope to collect even more food this year to help feed the hungry in southwest Missouri.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Lucas Oil Speedway and OnMedia/Dish/DirectTV are offering free admission to the races in Wheatland on Saturday, July 28, when race-goers donate four non-perishable food items for Ozarks Food Harvest.