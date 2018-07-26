Circumstances Can Be Overwhelming In Life

As we gathered on Sunday morning to worship at Mill Creek Baptist Church, we were greeted by Doug Cory, who opened our service with prayer. Dot Harner was celebrating a birthday and special prayers were requested for Wayne Johnson, the Hazelton and Parish families, Cindy Echardt, Polly Ritter, Carrie Edens, Shelley's uncle, Eileen's brother and travel prayers. Thanks to Brother Mark and Shelley for coordinating the trip to see "Sampson." Everyone enjoyed it. Homecoming will be Sunday, Aug. 19, and Springstreet will provide special music with lunch following the morning service.

