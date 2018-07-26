Board Moves Forward With Athletic Sports Complex Design
Thursday, July 26, 2018
At a special meeting Tuesday, the McDonald County R-1 School District Board of Education voted to start the design on the athletic sports complex.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.