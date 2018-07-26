Anderson Council Approves New Vehicle Purchase

Mayor John Sellers updated council members on the progress of installing a new water tower in town during the July 17 council meeting. Sellers said the landowner on East Highway 76 is awaiting land transfer documents for the property and engineers are ready to seek bids on the construction of the tower's base and the structure's dis-assembly and re-assembly.

