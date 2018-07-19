Courtesy Photo Larry's go-cart from seven and sixty years ago still exists.

The year was 1951 and the place was the small Southwest Missouri Ozark town of Noel. The town of 900 or so people was a quiet sleepy hamlet during the cold winter months, but when the warm summer days arrived the town came alive. You see, there was the slow meandering waters of Elk River, the campgrounds and the multitude of tourists who flocked from all over the Midwest to Noel's Main Street cafes and shops.