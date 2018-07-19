Larry's Go-Cart
Thursday, July 19, 2018
The year was 1951 and the place was the small Southwest Missouri Ozark town of Noel. The town of 900 or so people was a quiet sleepy hamlet during the cold winter months, but when the warm summer days arrived the town came alive. You see, there was the slow meandering waters of Elk River, the campgrounds and the multitude of tourists who flocked from all over the Midwest to Noel's Main Street cafes and shops.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.