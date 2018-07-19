Ladies Take On New Project With Flower Shop

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS In addition to the change in ownership, Anderson Floral is also undergoing redecoration efforts inside. Fresh floral arrangements and novelty gifts are displayed throughout the shop.

Dustie Akins and Ashton Bice have spent the better part of a decade together -- crafting, styling and beautifying anything they could get their hands on. Now, the two ladies are taking on a new project.