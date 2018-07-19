Goodman City Council Approves Measure To Install Cage, Gun Rack In Officer's Patrol Car
Thursday, July 19, 2018
The Goodman City Council unanimously approved installing a Mic kit and its wiring system, a cage and a gun rack in an officer's vehicle to help him protect and serve and to keep him safer while doing his job.
