Board Discusses Moving Home Bleachers
Thursday, July 19, 2018
During the July 12 meeting of the McDonald County R-1 School District board of education, the board discussed possibly building new home bleachers on the opposite side of the football stadium.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.