Sales Tax Receipts
Thursday, July 12, 2018
Sales tax receipts for April 2018, when compared to 2017 receipts for the same time period, show that revenue is on the rise for the county but down in cities throughout the area.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.