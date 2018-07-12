Noel City Council To Oust Recycling Center Workers
Thursday, July 12, 2018
The Noel City Council, on Tuesday night, voted to replace the staff at the recycling center and improve operations within the next month. Aldermen also decided to revisit the possibility of shutting down the facility in August.
