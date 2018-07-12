Ever wondered how everything began? How did the solar system begin? Why is Earth the only planet capable of sustaining life? Why are people afraid of snakes? Why do women have so much pain in childbirth? How did sin, evil and death originate? We humans have tried to answer these questions for centuries. Our answers come, however, out of an extremely limited lifespan; therefore, our answers are questionable and incomplete. The writer of Genesis got it all right; he got his information straight from Almighty God -- who was the only One present at the beginning and who was the One who initiated and designed how everything began.

