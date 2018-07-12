Dobbs Serves On CASA Board Of Directors
Thursday, July 12, 2018
Karen Dobbs of Noel serves on the board of Newton-McDonald County Court Appointed Special Advocates, or New-Mac CASA.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.