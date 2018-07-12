Council Approves Water, Sewer Project
Thursday, July 12, 2018
The Pineville City Council, at its meeting Tuesday, approved a bid for a water and sewer project on St. John's Boulevard and Thompson Street.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.