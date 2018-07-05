Waterslide, Dunk Tank Main Attractions At Noel's First Friday
Thursday, July 5, 2018
Youngsters and adults alike will have the opportunity to cool off and have fun at the Noel First Friday on July 6.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.