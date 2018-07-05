My Friend Rudy Died

COURTESY PHOTO My friend Rudy Melton.

Pardon me. If you can spare just a moment, I would like to introduce you to my very good friend, Rudy. Oh yes, I know what you're thinking. You're afraid to speak your mind, fearing that those words might create an aura of awkwardness. It's true that Rudy and I are some years apart in age. To be more to the point, there are some seven and 20 years difference in our ages, but both Rudy and I considered that no more than a number and found the difference in our ages to be most assuredly insignificant.