MCHS 18U Baseball Closes Out 2018 Season with a Four Game Split
Thursday, July 5, 2018
The McDonald County 18U baseball team closed out its 2018 season by splitting four games at the Fort Scott 18U Baseball Tournament held June 29-30 in Fort Scott, Kan.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.