MCHS 18U Baseball Closes Out 2018 Season with a Four Game Split

Rick Peck/Special to McDonald County Press Cade Smith throws a pitch in his four-inning no-hitter to lead McDonald County to a 10-0 win over the Arkansas Express on June 29 in the Fort Scott 18U Baseball Tournament in Fort Scott, Kan.

The McDonald County 18U baseball team closed out its 2018 season by splitting four games at the Fort Scott 18U Baseball Tournament held June 29-30 in Fort Scott, Kan.