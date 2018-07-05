MCHS 16U Baseball Team Sweeps Carthage in Doubleheader
Thursday, July 5, 2018
The McDonald County 16U baseball team swept Carthage in a doubleheader played June 27 at McDonald County High School.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.