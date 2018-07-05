MCHS 16U Baseball Team Sweeps Carthage in Doubleheader

Rick Peck/Special to McDonald County Press McDonald County second baseman Josh Parsons tags out a Carthage runner attempting to steal second base in McDonald County's 9-4 win on June 27 at MCHS.

The McDonald County 16U baseball team swept Carthage in a doubleheader played June 27 at McDonald County High School.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.