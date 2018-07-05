Equine Respiratory Disease Prevalent In Foals Due To Early Summer

COURTESY PHOTO Stormy, a young foal, was successfully treated for Rhodococcus equi at the MU College of Veterinary Medicine. Foal owners need to remain cautious and vigilant for signs of the disease.

COLUMBIA -- Rhodococcus equi is a bacterial organism found in dry and dusty soil in horse environments that can cause pneumonia in young foals. A zoonotic disease, Rhodococcus equi can also infect people who are immunocompromised, such as HIV-AIDS patients. Philip Johnson, a professor of equine internal medicine in the University of Missouri College of Veterinary Medicine, has seen several cases this season and cautions that horse owners, especially those with foals between 1 and 4 months old, should remain vigilant and attentive to the signs of Rhodococcus equi, especially as summer temperatures continue to climb.