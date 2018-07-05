Bear Surprises Weber At Breakfast

By Sally Carroll

Thursday, July 5, 2018

Courtesy Photo Bill Weber was surprised to have a visitor on a recent morning. The black bear found Weber's feeder, which is meant for birds and deer. The black bear decided to have breakfast, then wandered off into the woods after Weber yelled at him. Weber lives off Highway NN, between Anderson and Goodman.
Bill Weber's breakfast guest was uninvited and almost rude. Since the visitor was fairly big, however, Weber let him eat breakfast before running him off.

