White Rock Fire Department Notice Of Annual Meeting For 2019 by Daniel Moore Board Chairman | December 27, 2018 at 4:00 a.m.

The annual meeting of the White Rock Fire Department will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, at Station 1, located at 3129 Rains Road in Jane, Mo.

Three members of the board of directors will be elected at this meeting. All members of WRFD association who have paid their dues for 2018 are eligible to vote in this election. This will be the regular annual meeting of the board of directors.

For additional information, please contact Joe Lahr, fire chief, at 417-214-4183, or Daniel Moore, board chairman, at 479-871-3158.

