Dianna Afuvai

May 21, 1947

Dec. 19, 2018

Dianna Afuvai, 71, of Southwest City, Mo., died Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, at the Grove Nursing Center in Grove, Okla.

She was born May 21, 1947, in Springfield, Mo., to Alvis and Maxine (Dobson) Hagan. She was a teacher and librarian, retiring in 2005 from the McDonald County R-1 schools. She was a member of Grace Life Church in Anderson, Mo. She enjoyed reading, gardening, quilting, baking and decorating sugar cookies and scrapbooking.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Carol Gilmore.

Survivors include her daughter, Shannon Hurley (Dusty) of Southwest City; one grandson, Bowen Hurley; and a brother, Roy Hagan (Loretta) of Mountain Grove, Mo.

The family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, at the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Home. Graveside services were held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at the Cumming Cemetery in Tiff City, Mo., with the Reverend Cecil Hall officiating.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo., was in charge of arrangements.

Joseph "Edward" Hampton

Jan. 17, 1936

Dec. 18, 2018

Joseph "Edward" Hampton, 82, recently of Goodman, Mo., and long-time resident of Rogers, Arkansas, passed away Tuesday, December 18, 2018.

Edward was born January 17, 1936, in Manhattan, New York, to the late Jack and Mabel Ann Kenney Hampton. He was also preceded by a grandson, Jason Brewer. Much of his life revolved around service to his country. Following his High School graduation in El Paso, Texas, he first served more than eight years in the Air Force before joining the Navy. During his 16-year service in the Army National Guard, he was the eldest guardsman activated to serve in Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm. For many years he was a machinist and retired from Superior Industries in Rogers. Mr. Hampton enjoyed watching football and loved reading his Bible. He was a long-time member of Monte Ne Baptist Church.

Survivors include his daughter, Sandra Brewer of Goodman; two granddaughters, Kaitlyn Brewer (Kolby Henson) of Huntsville, Arkansas, and Kimberly Bowser (Travis) of Cabot, Arkansas; two grandsons, Matthew Brewer (Angela) of Noel and Jeremiah Brewer (Ebenee) of Anderson; seven great-grandchildren (and another on the way); numerous extended family members and dear friends.

Mr. Hampton was interred with full military honors in Fayetteville National Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Monte Ne Baptist Church-Building Fund, 1610 Monte Ne Road, Rogers, AR 72756.

Arrangements were under the care of Rollins Funeral Home in Rogers. Memorials may be expressed at www.RollinsFuneral.com

PAID OBITUARY

David Brian Munoz

Jan. 5, 1968

Dec. 18, 2018

Pastor David Brian Munoz, 50, of Anderson, Mo., died Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

He was born Jan. 5, 1968, in Philadelphia, Pa., to Aurelio Munoz and Marilyn Kay Prather. He was raised in Southern California and was a 1986 graduate of Golden West High School in Visalia, Calif. He married Jodi Whitside March 11, 1989. In 1997, he graduated from Ozark Christian College in Joplin, Mo., and has been the Pastor of First Christian Church in Anderson since that same year. He enjoyed Lego's, spending time with his family, and sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

He was preceded in death by his mother

Survivors include his wife of 29 years, Jodi Munoz; three daughters, Michelle Wagner of Goodman, and Sarah and Abigail Munoz of the home; two grandchildren; his father, Aurelio Munoz of Florida; his stepmother, Donna Diane Munoz of North Carolina; and two brothers, Richard Munoz of Oklahoma and Patrick Munoz of Hawaii.

An evening of visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson is in charge of arrangements.

J. L. Martin

Feb. 24, 1940

Dec. 19, 2018

J.L. Martin, 78, of Anderson, Mo., died Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, at Phelps County Regional Medical Center in Rolla, Mo., after an illness.

He was born Feb. 24, 1940, to George and Lela (Littlefield) Martin. He was a lifelong resident of McDonald County. He married Betty S. Lewis on Feb. 17, 1959, in Miami, Okla. He enjoyed the outdoors, often found tinkering, piddling or cutting wood, and telling stories.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lela; his son, Jerry Lin Martin and spouse Patricia; and nine siblings.

Survivors include one daughter, Kelly D. Griffith (Rocky) of St. James, Mo.; and five grandchildren.

Services were held Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at the Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson was in charge of arrangements.

John Peter Van Dyken

May 17, 1932

Dec. 18, 2018

It is with great sorrow that we announce the death on December 18, 2018, of our much-loved John Peter Van Dyken, the third of 12 children born to Peter and Grace Van Dyken in Chicago, Illinois, on May 17, 1932

John temporarily left his wife, Elaine of 62 1/2 years. He leaves two daughters, Linda Howerton and Lisa Van Dyken; son-in-law, Ronald Howerton; three grandchildren, Reagan, Daniel and Julianne. For in the Father's house are many mansions, where he surely made a joyful entry and was welcomed by our Lord himself. Although his family will miss him sorely, we know that John is rejoicing in what it really means "To depart and be with Christ, which is far better" (Philippians 1:23b). John was of the Baptist faith.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through the website www.ozarkfuneralhome.com. Funeral services are under the personal care and direction of the Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Missouri.

PAID OBITUARY

Obits on 12/27/2018