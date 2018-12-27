The December meeting of the Noel Woman's Club was its Christmas Party. Hostesses were Louine Gardner, Peggy Johnston and Lea Orlick. It was held in the beautifully decorated senior center at Noel, with 15 ladies present. The club enjoyed wonderful hors-d'oeuvres, a lovely meal and tasty desserts.

It had a short business meeting discussing children's Christmas gifts. Debbie Powell was also presented with a certificate of appreciation from Vice President Vicki Barth for serving as the club secretary for the past 18 years. The new secretary this coming year is Deby Hopping. The club thanks Debbie Powell for faithfully serving in this position for so many years.

Club members moved on to the gift exchange part of the evening and played the Right/Left Game and Dirty Santa for the gifts. Everyone received lovely gifts to begin the Christmas season. Door prizes were won and Bonnie Leonard and Lisa Reese also brought gifts for the ladies.

The Noel Woman's Club wishes all a Merry Christmas. If you would like to start the new year with a resolution to help out the community, the club invites you to attend a meeting and join to see what the club is all about.

For more information, call the club president, Melissa Lance, at 417-475-3599.

