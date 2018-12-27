PHOTO SUBMITTED Noel Primary School is pleased to announce the Terrific Tigers for December 2018, beginning with (first row, left), Gaeneia Soswell Kellion, Selihna Robert, and Joseph DePaz; (second row, left) is Ximena Gonzalez, Elcy Kilion, Diana Mendoza Martinez, and Zadie Martin; and (third row, left) is Aaron Ortega, Marlee Mejua, and Fardowsa Yussuf. Not pictured is Carcia Jose.

Terrific Tigers at Noel Primary is a super special celebration done every month during the Rise and Shine assembly. This award is significant because it recognizes a student from every classroom. There are 11 classes at Noel, including four kindergartens, four first grades, and three second grades.

Students must meet the following criteria: show grit in their learning, good character by following our eight Great Expectations, be a good citizen and friend. Students chosen for the month earn a certificate, a Noel Primary Terrific Tiger T-shirt and their picture in the newspaper. The picture is clipped and kept in a notebook for parents to look at while visiting the office. This builds community involvement, celebrates successes, spotlights students and inspires their efforts in social and academic skills.

