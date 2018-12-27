In a small town of just about 1,800 in population, emergency medical technicians have delivered more than their fair share of babies.

Some babies have been born at home -- and some in the ambulance in route to the hospital, said Noel Fire Chief Brandon Barrett.

Some situations emerge from cultural differences. In those situations, pre-natal care is non-existent, he said. Labor pains are the beginning of reaching out for help.

Noel has a mix of people from several different cultures and countries. An emergency situation involving a woman in labor is often made more difficult because of a language barrier, he said. In some situations, a family member or friend can help translate, he said.

Sometimes, there isn't someone present who can help in that respect.

Across the board, however, EMTs have delivered a variety of babies involving American and varying cultures.

It's been kind of a strange phenomenon that EMTs have delivered so many babies, per capita, in Noel.

Barrett said the trend "has been going on for some time now."

EMTs average one delivery about every two months, he said.

In fact, EMTs carry "OB kits" with them. An OB kit typically includes sterile pads, umbilical cord clamps, exam gloves, a placenta bag and more -- everything needed for an emergency delivery.

If Barrett goes out on a call with the EMTs, he stays outside and "lets them do their job."

"It's not my cup of tea," he said.

