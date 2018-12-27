Photo Submitted MCHS Students for the week of Dec.10 through Dec.14 are, from left, freshman Wyatt Jordan, sophomore Trayce McCool, junior Samantha Dowd, and senior Alondra Hinojosa, with Mr. Wilkie.
Student: Wyatt Jordan
Grade: 9th
Nominating Teacher: Mrs. Parks
Parents Names: Brandon and Amy Jordan
Town: Pineville
Student: Trayce McCool
Grade: 10th
Nominating Teacher: Mrs. McAlister
Parents Names: Yancy and Brandy McCool
Town: Anderson
Student: Samantha Dowd
Grade: 11th
Nominating Teacher: Mrs. Pullen
Parents Names: Nicholas and Aime Dowd/Ismael and Jessica Escajeda
Town: Stella
Student: Alondra Hinojosa
Grade: 12th
Nominating Teacher: Mrs. Pullen
Parents Names: America Hinojosa
Town: Noel
Print Headline: MCHS Students Of The Week