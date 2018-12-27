Sign in
MCHS Students Of The Week by Staff Reports | December 27, 2018 at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Photo Submitted MCHS Students for the week of Dec.10 through Dec.14 are, from left, freshman Wyatt Jordan, sophomore Trayce McCool, junior Samantha Dowd, and senior Alondra Hinojosa, with Mr. Wilkie.

Student: Wyatt Jordan

Grade: 9th

Nominating Teacher: Mrs. Parks

Parents Names: Brandon and Amy Jordan

Town: Pineville

Student: Trayce McCool

Grade: 10th

Nominating Teacher: Mrs. McAlister

Parents Names: Yancy and Brandy McCool

Town: Anderson

Student: Samantha Dowd

Grade: 11th

Nominating Teacher: Mrs. Pullen

Parents Names: Nicholas and Aime Dowd/Ismael and Jessica Escajeda

Town: Stella

Student: Alondra Hinojosa

Grade: 12th

Nominating Teacher: Mrs. Pullen

Parents Names: America Hinojosa

Town: Noel

MCHS Students Of The Week

