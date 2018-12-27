The McDonald County Mustangs will open the 2018 Neosho Holiday Classic Basketball Tournament against Bentonville High School on Thursday, Dec. 27, at Neosho High School. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

The 16-team boys' tournament is broken into two, eight-team brackets. The Mustangs' and Bentonville are in the Black Bracket, along with Craigmont High School (Memphis), Lamar, Kansas City Ruskin, Neosho, Morrilton (Ark.), and Tulsa McClain.

The winner of the McDonald County/Bentonville game will play the winner of the Morrilton/McClain game at noon on Friday, Dec. 28, at Neosho High School.

The loser of those two games will play at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 28 at Neosho Junior High School.

The finals for Black Bracket are set for 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 29, at Neosho High School.

Teams in the Gold Bracket include Villa Angela (St. Joseph), Bentonville West, West Memphis, Joplin, John C. Fremont (Los Angeles), Maumelle (Ark.), Mitchell High (Memphis) and Lafayette High (St. Joseph).

