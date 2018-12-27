PINEVILLE -- New Year's Eve is a chance to breathe, to let go of the hurts, mistakes and sorrows of the past year and embrace a fresh start. It's a chance to serve better, choose more wisely, be kinder to others and live healthier -- a time of optimism and new hope for the coming year.

Sadly, about one in three people will never even start keeping his New Year's resolution, and many more will give up by the end of February.

Whether your New Year's resolution is to lose weight, quit smoking or spend more time with your children, here are some suggestions to help you be the two people in three that will start and will succeed.

Set realistic goals. New Year's resolutions should be a short-term, specific and attainable goal. Instead of saying I'm going to lose weight, resolve to exercise for 30 minutes at least three days a week. Resolve to park at the back of the parking lot rather than by the front door. Resolve to eat a salad at least twice a week. Consistent, specific, small changes over time will lead to results.

Ask for support. Invite other people to help you succeed. Sharing your resolutions and your progress with people you trust allows them to keep you accountable and motivate you.

Plan ahead. Write down the specific steps you will take to achieve your goals. Anticipate obstacles and barriers and decide in advance how you will overcome them. Learn to recognize triggers for unwanted behaviors -- like eating sweets when you are stressed -- and then use meditation, willpower and urge-surfing to get past the trigger with a better outcome.

Track your progress. Monitor yourself to make sure you are achieving your small goals and celebrate victories along the way -- big or small. It takes 21 days to develop a new habit and six months to make a new behavior part of your lifestyle. When the going gets tough, don't beat yourself up; just focus on the benefits of change and keep trying. Reflecting on your achievements can give you the energy to take on the next challenge.

You can succeed at keeping your New Year's resolutions. Set realistic goals, ask for help, plan ahead and celebrate progress!

Learn more at www.mcdonaldcountyhealth.com. You can also call 417-223-7122. Public health -- working every day for healthier families, healthier communities, healthier YOU!

Community on 12/27/2018